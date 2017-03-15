Jury: Murders sentence should be enha...

Jury: Murders sentence should be enhanced

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Reporter

A Hancock County jury found Tuesday that a man convicted of murder earlier this year should have a stricter sentence because of his criminal history. Damian Coleman, 40, of Indianapolis, was found guilty of being a habitual offender after testimony about the man's criminal history, which involves felony convictions for burglary and drug dealing, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nazi flag sparks outrage 3 hr More Lies 6
Nancy Pelosi is Demented 3 hr Scan Donnies Brai... 14
Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi... 3 hr Scan Donnies Brai... 21
FlatEarth 3 hr FlatEartherFacts ... 3
Trump supporters in the heartland fear being l... 4 hr TruthCenter Lies 9
News Gander Mountain files for bankruptcy; closing I... 17 hr TrumpedObamacare 5
News Indianapolis man sells thousands of Batman coll... 19 hr HAHAHA 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,467 • Total comments across all topics: 279,580,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC