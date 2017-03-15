Jury: Murders sentence should be enhanced
A Hancock County jury found Tuesday that a man convicted of murder earlier this year should have a stricter sentence because of his criminal history. Damian Coleman, 40, of Indianapolis, was found guilty of being a habitual offender after testimony about the man's criminal history, which involves felony convictions for burglary and drug dealing, officials said.
