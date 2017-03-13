Job cuts endure at Indiana factories despite Trump pressure
Some 1,500 workers at three Indiana factories are still facing layoffs, despite hopes that President Donald Trump would intervene to prevent their jobs from moving to Mexico. The first wave of 50 layoffs has already happened at United Technologies' 700-worker electronics plant in Huntington, which is slated for closure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
