Indy man arrested in robbery case
An Indianapolis man was arrested Wednesday after police said he and another man robbed a Greenwood restaurant at gunpoint two weeks ago. Just before 11 p.m. March 6, two men came into Waffle House, located at 1069 E. Main Street, just off Emerson Avenue, stole cash and ran, according a Greenwood Police Department report.
