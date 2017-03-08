Indy Humane seeks donations to care f...

Indy Humane seeks donations to care for 23 rescued Chihuahuas

7 hrs ago

INDIANAPOLIS - A local animal rescue group is asking for help after it saved nearly two dozen dogs from a hoarder in southern Indiana. The Humane Society of Indianapolis took in the 23 Chihuahuas this week.

Indianapolis, IN

