Indianapolis woman takes "faith walk"...

Indianapolis woman takes "faith walk" to sweet success

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Have you ever had one of those "Aha!" moments that made you finally get rid of your fear and take a chance? LeCretia Allen was faced with a life-altering diagnosis that not only saved her life, but is setting her up for the sweet taste of success. "Business-minded people call it a risk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
best places to get a hook up 2 hr pheeeeenin 1
so we stick with the ACA 11 hr TrumpedOffTrumpcare 2
Black Thugs 18 hr whome 3
looking for a good lawyer for free advise Thu Ask for ID anyway 5
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy Thu Where theres smoke 5
Can this country stand to have a president unde... Thu Before the Deluge 5
FlatEarth Thu Get Help 9
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,713 • Total comments across all topics: 279,805,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC