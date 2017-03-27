Indianapolis woman injured in bus stop attack
An Indianapolis woman is on the mend after being dragged by the car of a man who attacked her at an IndyGo bus stop. As she waited for the IndyGo bus at Brill and Troy Avenue this week, a man at the bus stop somewhat befriended her.
