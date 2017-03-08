Indianapolis ready to start Red Line planning
With the City-County Council approving the mass transit tax last week, IndyGo is ready to get moving on phase one of the Red Line. The Red Line will be the city's first rapid bus transit route.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river
|2 hr
|Impeach the Sunny...
|8
|Indy man at party on boat drowns in Lake Monroe (Apr '07)
|3 hr
|right
|982
|Where was Trump on 9/11?
|4 hr
|Bullsheeter on tw...
|8
|Horse Information
|4 hr
|Concerned
|8
|does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14)
|8 hr
|nnono
|29
|AARP comes out against TrumpCare
|18 hr
|Jerry
|1
|Being called as a witness
|19 hr
|Lock Him Up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC