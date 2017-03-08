Indianapolis ready to start Red Line ...

Indianapolis ready to start Red Line planning

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

With the City-County Council approving the mass transit tax last week, IndyGo is ready to get moving on phase one of the Red Line. The Red Line will be the city's first rapid bus transit route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river 2 hr Impeach the Sunny... 8
News Indy man at party on boat drowns in Lake Monroe (Apr '07) 3 hr right 982
Where was Trump on 9/11? 4 hr Bullsheeter on tw... 8
Horse Information 4 hr Concerned 8
does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14) 8 hr nnono 29
AARP comes out against TrumpCare 18 hr Jerry 1
Being called as a witness 19 hr Lock Him Up 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,406,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC