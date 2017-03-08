Indianapolis getting another non-stop flight to Las Vegas
"Our airline partners are investing in Indy, and we're seeing that with the growth of nonstop flights and destinations," said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. "That investment is what contributes to the historic year we had in 2016, and increases the value the Indianapolis airport provides to the city and the state."
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river
|2 hr
|Impeach the Sunny...
|8
|Indy man at party on boat drowns in Lake Monroe (Apr '07)
|3 hr
|right
|982
|Where was Trump on 9/11?
|4 hr
|Bullsheeter on tw...
|8
|Horse Information
|4 hr
|Concerned
|8
|does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14)
|8 hr
|nnono
|29
|AARP comes out against TrumpCare
|18 hr
|Jerry
|1
|Being called as a witness
|19 hr
|Lock Him Up
|2
