Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river
There are 4 comments on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from 11 hrs ago, titled Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river. In it, WTHR-TV Indianapolis reports that:
SPENCER, Ind. - An Indiana town has been caught illegally dumping tons of concrete and asphalt into the White River and is now scrambling to fix the problems exposed by Eyewitness News.
#1 7 hrs ago
Trump is rolling back regulations. It's legal to dump. We don't need clean drinking water.
United States
#2 4 hrs ago
That's some bs
United States
#3 39 min ago
Yes it is BS! Can't believe he's doing it.
United States
#4 8 min ago
No he's not. What more fake news you want to share?
