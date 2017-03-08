Indiana lawmakers build an Indianapolis family a new home: a Ia m just overwhelmeda
The project was more than a year in the making. On Wednesday, more than 100 Habitat for Humanity volunteers pieced together a home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river
|1 hr
|Never impeach the...
|9
|does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|Yeah
|30
|Indy man at party on boat drowns in Lake Monroe (Apr '07)
|10 hr
|right
|982
|Where was Trump on 9/11?
|11 hr
|Bullsheeter on tw...
|8
|Horse Information
|12 hr
|Concerned
|8
|AARP comes out against TrumpCare
|Tue
|Jerry
|1
|Being called as a witness
|Tue
|Lock Him Up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC