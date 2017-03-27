'Indiana Future Caucus' hopes to get ...

'Indiana Future Caucus' hopes to get Millennials engaged in politics

State lawmakers announced the "Indiana Future Caucus" on the steps of the Statehouse on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 A handful of Republicans and Democrats called a press conference Wednesday to announce the creation of the Indiana Future Caucus. It's compromised of Millennials who want to change the status quo in politics.

