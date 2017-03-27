Indiana AG Curtis Hill patrols with Ten Point Coalition
INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana's attorney general joined the Ten Point Coalition to witness the group's outreach efforts to fight crime firsthand. Curtis Hill walked alongside the volunteers during their public safety patrols in three of Indy's high-crime neighborhoods.
