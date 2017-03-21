IMPD testing new program to help fami...

IMPD testing new program to help families in need in east district

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

A new program is hoping to help families in need and build relationships in the Indianapolis community by addressing hunger. The program is called Community Action Relief Effort Bags program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fat Women 2 hr Fatlady 7
FlatEarth 4 hr Get Help 7
looking for a good lawyer for free advise 5 hr 15 will get you 20 3
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy 6 hr W S J 1
To the Sons of Silence MC , Indianapolis Clubhouse (Dec '13) 12 hr JohnnyDuke 161
Skinny Horse 17 hr Wondering 1
teen boys and gay sex question (Dec '08) 17 hr Gaybuddy 47
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,528 • Total comments across all topics: 279,740,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC