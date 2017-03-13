IMPD: Off-duty officer detained
An off-duty officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was placed on administrative leave following a "verbal altercation with others" in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD Detective Aaron Hamer says the officer got into an argument and fell and hit his head.
