IMPD investigates Saturday afternoon shooting on West 10th St.

INDIANAPOLIS - Metro Police are looking for a man and woman who shot a person during a suspected robbery on the west side Saturday afternoon. Police say around 3:30 p.m. on west 10th street and Centennial, just east of Tibbs Avenue, they found the victim shot in the street.

