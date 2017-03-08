IMPD investigates Saturday afternoon shooting on West 10th St.
INDIANAPOLIS - Metro Police are looking for a man and woman who shot a person during a suspected robbery on the west side Saturday afternoon. Police say around 3:30 p.m. on west 10th street and Centennial, just east of Tibbs Avenue, they found the victim shot in the street.
