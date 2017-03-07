IMPD: Gas station clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
One man is dead after an attempted armed robbery at a gas station on Indianapolis' southeast side, according to Indianapolis police. Police believe the clerk of a gas station on South Keystone Avenue shot and killed an armed robber just before midnight Monday.
