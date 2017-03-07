IMPD: Gas station clerk shoots, kills...

IMPD: Gas station clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

One man is dead after an attempted armed robbery at a gas station on Indianapolis' southeast side, according to Indianapolis police. Police believe the clerk of a gas station on South Keystone Avenue shot and killed an armed robber just before midnight Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where was Trump on 9/11? 2 hr Scan His Brain No... 4
Pelosi and many dems met with same Russian offi... 3 hr pearl 4
Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi... 3 hr Scan His Brain No... 12
Always Inn on 21st and Shadeland is sex offende... (Oct '12) 5 hr nnono 14
News Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river 6 hr nnono 5
Horse Information 6 hr Concerned 3
Being called as a witness Mon FormerVictim 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iraq
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,882 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC