IMA's 'Spring Blooms: Celebration of ...

IMA's 'Spring Blooms: Celebration of Color'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - On Friday, the Indianapolis Museum of Art will launch its first-ever Beer Garden as part of its "Spring Blooms: Celebration of Color" exhibition, featuring a quarter of a million flowers and new gardens throughout IMA's 152-acre campus. "This is the first time in the history of the IMA that we're really focusing one of our exhibitions on the garden," reveals Jonathan Wright, the Ruth Lilly Deputy Director for Horticulture and Natural Resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fat Women 3 hr Taylor 11
looking for a good lawyer for free advise 19 hr alven 7
News Marsh plans to close stores Tue idiot 6
Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal Mon Go Joe 4
best places to get a hook up Mon Youre welcome 4
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy Mar 25 Did Flynn cut a deal 6
so we stick with the ACA Mar 24 TrumpedOffTrumpcare 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,299 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC