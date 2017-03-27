IMA's 'Spring Blooms: Celebration of Color'
INDIANAPOLIS - On Friday, the Indianapolis Museum of Art will launch its first-ever Beer Garden as part of its "Spring Blooms: Celebration of Color" exhibition, featuring a quarter of a million flowers and new gardens throughout IMA's 152-acre campus. "This is the first time in the history of the IMA that we're really focusing one of our exhibitions on the garden," reveals Jonathan Wright, the Ruth Lilly Deputy Director for Horticulture and Natural Resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
