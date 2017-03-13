Homeland security makes weather radio...

Homeland security makes weather radios available in 92 Indiana counties

13 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is providing more than 2,200 weather radios to local counties emergency management agencies. "Receiving early warnings is critical to safety during severe weather events," said John Erickson, IDHS Director of Public Affairs in media release Thursday.

