Holcomb says he'll move into governor's residence in May
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he'll be moving soon into the official governor's residence on Indianapolis' near north side. Holcomb already has a home in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump stomps out before signing the papers, dem...
|2 hr
|Scan His Brain
|1
|Marsh plans to close stores
|2 hr
|Criswell
|16
|PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy
|11 hr
|TrumpCare DOA
|10
|Military Copters?
|13 hr
|UpThere
|1
|Starr Eldridge (Sep '16)
|16 hr
|Brandy
|7
|Trailer carrying diapers overturns on east side...
|19 hr
|Truth
|5
|Fat Women
|20 hr
|Sad
|15
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC