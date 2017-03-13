Greenwood Police identify Indianapolis woman struck and killed Friday night

Police are looking for relatives of a woman struck and killed late Friday night at the intersection of US 31 and Main Street. They say 53-year-old Theresa Jean Shaffer of Indianapolis was walking east on Main St. and walked into traffic on US 31 around 10:00 p.m. Investigators believe the light was green for north-south traffic on US 31 at the time Shaffer was struck.

