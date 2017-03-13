Greenwood Police identify Indianapoli...

Greenwood Police identify Indianapolis woman struck and killed Friday night

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Police are looking for relatives of a woman struck and killed late Friday night at the intersection of US 31 and Main Street. They say 53-year-old Theresa Jean Shaffer of Indianapolis was walking east on Main St. and walked into traffic on US 31 around 10:00 p.m. Investigators believe the light was green for north-south traffic on US 31 at the time Shaffer was struck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Awesome God Fri Zombies Rule 9
Tim Statzer Flexco Fri Perkins 1
FlatEarth Fri FlatEarthFcts 4
does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14) Fri grammar police 33
Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi... Fri Scan Donnies Brai... 22
Cover charges downtown Indy Thu Kiki 1
thank you fedex Mar 16 Thank You 38
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,942 • Total comments across all topics: 279,656,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC