Grand jury clears Indianapolis officer in October shooting
A grand jury has cleared an Indianapolis police officer in an October shooting that wounded a man during what authorities described as a struggle over the officer's gun. The Marion County prosecutor's office announced Wednesday that the grand jury found no probable cause that a crime had been committed by police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fat Women
|8 hr
|interesting
|13
|Marsh plans to close stores
|9 hr
|idiot
|8
|looking for a good lawyer for free advise
|Tue
|alven
|7
|Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal
|Mon
|Go Joe
|4
|best places to get a hook up
|Mon
|Youre welcome
|4
|PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy
|Mar 25
|Did Flynn cut a deal
|6
|so we stick with the ACA
|Mar 24
|TrumpedOffTrumpcare
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC