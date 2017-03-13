GE project figuring out funding
But no one source is bankrolling the crumbling complex's renaissance along Broadway, near Taylor Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't buy Little Ceasars Pizza anymore> (Apr '12)
|7 hr
|Trent
|16
|Awesome God
|Fri
|Zombies Rule
|9
|Tim Statzer Flexco
|Fri
|Perkins
|1
|FlatEarth
|Fri
|FlatEarthFcts
|4
|does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14)
|Fri
|grammar police
|33
|Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi...
|Fri
|Scan Donnies Brai...
|22
|Cover charges downtown Indy
|Thu
|Kiki
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC