Gander Mountain files for bankruptcy; closing Indiana stores
An outdoor sports retailer is closing Indiana stores, and a new study reveals Indianapolis is becoming a good city for those looking for a job. Jane King at the Nasdaq reports Gander Mountain, the nation's largest chain of outdoors specialty stores, filed for bankruptcy and is closing stores.
#1 10 hrs ago
People do not shop in physical stores anymore. It's all online. More of these closings can be expected. We even order groceries online and have them delivered. Too busy.
#2 1 hr ago
It seems like those big fancy stores just opened here. Strange they are already closing.
