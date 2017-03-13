Gander Mountain files for bankruptcy;...

Gander Mountain files for bankruptcy; closing Indiana stores

There are 2 comments on the WISH-TV Indianapolis story from 10 hrs ago, titled Gander Mountain files for bankruptcy; closing Indiana stores. In it, WISH-TV Indianapolis reports that:

An outdoor sports retailer is closing Indiana stores, and a new study reveals Indianapolis is becoming a good city for those looking for a job. Jane King at the Nasdaq reports Gander Mountain, the nation's largest chain of outdoors specialty stores, filed for bankruptcy and is closing stores.

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#1 10 hrs ago
People do not shop in physical stores anymore. It's all online. More of these closings can be expected. We even order groceries online and have them delivered. Too busy.
Oops

United States

#2 1 hr ago
Truth wrote:
People do not shop in physical stores anymore. It's all online. More of these closings can be expected. We even order groceries online and have them delivered. Too busy.
It seems like those big fancy stores just opened here. Strange they are already closing.
Indianapolis, IN

