Four arrested in series of robberies ...

Four arrested in series of robberies since beginning of the year

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Three men and a 17-year-old were taken into custody on Friday night after a robbery at a restaurant in the 3900 block of North High School allowed police to take the group into custody. Officers were dispatched to the Del Taco restaurant around 9 p.m on Friday for the report of a robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marsh plans to close stores 15 min Criswell 2
looking for a good lawyer for free advise 9 hr ejej 6
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy 22 hr Did Flynn cut a deal 6
best places to get a hook up Sat I c dumb ppl 3
so we stick with the ACA Fri TrumpedOffTrumpcare 2
Black Thugs Mar 24 whome 3
Can this country stand to have a president unde... Mar 23 Before the Deluge 5
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,841,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC