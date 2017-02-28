Fishers, Noblesville leaders to make joint announcement about Nickel Plate Rail Line
The announcement is in regard to future plans to convert the Nickel Plate Rail Line into a trial. The Rail Line runs from Tipton to downtown Indianapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abigail Williams
|19 hr
|Justice For All
|3
|Leboring James still whining over Trump winning
|21 hr
|Get To Work Donnie
|5
|reflex allen
|Tue
|ddd
|2
|Lady in red toyota Solora hustling hotel guests
|Mon
|Niceperson667
|1
|Walter "Tom" Smith missing (Dec '07)
|Feb 27
|Kenny
|108
|Trump Has Spent More Time Golfing Than at Intel...
|Feb 26
|Get to Work Donnie
|4
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|Feb 26
|Bob
|19
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC