Fishers, Noblesville leaders to make ...

Fishers, Noblesville leaders to make joint announcement about Nickel Plate Rail Line

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

The announcement is in regard to future plans to convert the Nickel Plate Rail Line into a trial. The Rail Line runs from Tipton to downtown Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Abigail Williams 19 hr Justice For All 3
Leboring James still whining over Trump winning 21 hr Get To Work Donnie 5
reflex allen Tue ddd 2
Lady in red toyota Solora hustling hotel guests Mon Niceperson667 1
Walter "Tom" Smith missing (Dec '07) Feb 27 Kenny 108
Trump Has Spent More Time Golfing Than at Intel... Feb 26 Get to Work Donnie 4
News Is more school prayer answer to social ills? Feb 26 Bob 19
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,568 • Total comments across all topics: 279,238,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC