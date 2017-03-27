Fatal crash closes I-465 ramp on east side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS - A fatal crash has closed the ramp from southbound Interstate 465 to eastbound Interstate 70 on the east side of Indianapolis. The ramp is expected to be closed through rush hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal
|3 hr
|Go Joe
|4
|best places to get a hook up
|8 hr
|Youre welcome
|4
|Marsh plans to close stores
|Sun
|Criswell
|2
|looking for a good lawyer for free advise
|Sun
|ejej
|6
|PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy
|Sat
|Did Flynn cut a deal
|6
|so we stick with the ACA
|Mar 24
|TrumpedOffTrumpcare
|2
|Black Thugs
|Mar 24
|whome
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC