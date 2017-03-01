Ex-Indianapolis Mayor Peterson leaving Lilly executive post
The Indianapolis-based drugmaker announced Thursday that Peterson was stepping down at the end of March to pursue personal business interests and volunteer activities. Peterson has been Lilly's senior vice president of corporate affairs and communications since mid-2009.
