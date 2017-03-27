Enhanced Risk of severe weather for Indianapolis Thursday afternoon
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Indianapolis metro area and the rest of southern Indiana under an Enhanced Risk of severe weather later today. Severe thunderstorms potentially capable of damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail are forecast for Indiana this afternoon and evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marsh plans to close stores
|3 hr
|Criswell
|9
|another warrant?!?
|3 hr
|hahahaha
|1
|Fat Women
|21 hr
|interesting
|13
|looking for a good lawyer for free advise
|Tue
|alven
|7
|Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal
|Mar 27
|Go Joe
|4
|best places to get a hook up
|Mar 27
|Youre welcome
|4
|PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy
|Mar 25
|Did Flynn cut a deal
|6
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC