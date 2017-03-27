Enhanced Risk of severe weather for I...

Enhanced Risk of severe weather for Indianapolis Thursday afternoon

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Indianapolis metro area and the rest of southern Indiana under an Enhanced Risk of severe weather later today. Severe thunderstorms potentially capable of damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail are forecast for Indiana this afternoon and evening.

Indianapolis, IN

