East side man unhurt after shot was fired at his SUV
An Indianapolis man is lucky to be unhurt after he says someone shot at him while he was driving in his own neighborhood. Charles Prewitt says it happened this morning near Michigan Street and Sherman Drive on the city's east side Thursday morning.
