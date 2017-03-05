Did you know that Amazon can clean your house, paint a room and more?

Amazon Home Services offer customers in select locations over a thousand different services from quality, hand-picked professionals and is backed by the Amazon Happiness Guarantee. Need your house spruced up for a family event and don't have the time or don't want to do it yourself? No problem, just book a 3-hour cleaning session on Amazon and a professional cleaner will arrive clean your bedrooms, bathrooms, empty the trash, mopping, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gadgeteer.