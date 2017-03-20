Dairy Queen offers free ice cream for...

Dairy Queen offers free ice cream for first day of spring

11 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - If you're looking for a cool treat on this first day of spring, Dairy Queen has you covered. You can go to a dairy queen Monday and get a free small vanilla cone.

