Coyote spotted on Butler University campus

INDIANAPOLIS The number of Coyotes spotted in Central Indiana have risen over the past few years, but those at Butler University were still surprised when they saw one at the back steps of their science building Monday morning. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, coyotes are native to the state and were a rare sight until the early 1970s when urban development began to expand into more forestry areas.

