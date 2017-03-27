Coyote spotted on Butler University campus
INDIANAPOLIS The number of Coyotes spotted in Central Indiana have risen over the past few years, but those at Butler University were still surprised when they saw one at the back steps of their science building Monday morning. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, coyotes are native to the state and were a rare sight until the early 1970s when urban development began to expand into more forestry areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal
|3 hr
|Go Joe
|4
|best places to get a hook up
|8 hr
|Youre welcome
|4
|Marsh plans to close stores
|Sun
|Criswell
|2
|looking for a good lawyer for free advise
|Sun
|ejej
|6
|PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy
|Sat
|Did Flynn cut a deal
|6
|so we stick with the ACA
|Mar 24
|TrumpedOffTrumpcare
|2
|Black Thugs
|Mar 24
|whome
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC