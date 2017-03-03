Colts to hold 2017 training camp in Indianapolis
There are 1 comment on the WISH-TV Indianapolis story from 7 hrs ago, titled Colts to hold 2017 training camp in Indianapolis. In it, WISH-TV Indianapolis reports that:
The Colts had held training camp in Anderson at Anderson University since 2010. The 2017 camp will be held at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on 56th Street.
#1 5 hrs ago
Maybe Andrew Luck should let a small amount of air from the footballs. since the colts accused Tom Brady of under-inflated footballs, he's won two superbowls. THAT'S GOTTA HURT! HAHAHAHA!
