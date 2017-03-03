Colts to hold 2017 training camp in I...

Colts to hold 2017 training camp in Indianapolis

There are 1 comment on the WISH-TV Indianapolis story from 7 hrs ago, titled Colts to hold 2017 training camp in Indianapolis. In it, WISH-TV Indianapolis reports that:

The Colts had held training camp in Anderson at Anderson University since 2010. The 2017 camp will be held at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on 56th Street.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
25or6to4

Dunlap, TN

#1 5 hrs ago
Maybe Andrew Luck should let a small amount of air from the footballs. since the colts accused Tom Brady of under-inflated footballs, he's won two superbowls. THAT'S GOTTA HURT! HAHAHAHA!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leboring James still whining over Trump winning 7 min Get To Work Donnie 6
adult theaters 54 min emani 1
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) 8 hr Jimbomd9236 164
Colts draft picks 9 hr Just Saying 1
Crestwood Property Management (Jun '14) 10 hr yes 5
Pence used private email service 13 hr nnono 3
News Rock bands, fans get comfortable at ballpark (Aug '07) 23 hr JMD 59
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC