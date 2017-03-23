City gives up on stalled 21c hotel, will seek new proposals
Under 21c's plan, Old City Hall would have housed the hotel's lobby and a contemporary art museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|best places to get a hook up
|55 min
|I c dumb ppl
|3
|so we stick with the ACA
|21 hr
|TrumpedOffTrumpcare
|2
|Black Thugs
|Fri
|whome
|3
|looking for a good lawyer for free advise
|Mar 23
|Ask for ID anyway
|5
|PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy
|Mar 23
|Where theres smoke
|5
|Can this country stand to have a president unde...
|Mar 23
|Before the Deluge
|5
|FlatEarth
|Mar 23
|Get Help
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC