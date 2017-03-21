Carmel, Indianapolis still at odds over 96th St. roundabouts
The Carmel City Council approved an interlocal agreement March 20 with Indianapolis to allow roundabout construction along 96th Street between Haverstick Road and Priority Way. This doesn't include four roundabouts to the east that Carmel wants to build at Hazel Dell Parkway, Gray Road, Delegates Row and Randall Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FlatEarth
|1 hr
|Get Help
|7
|looking for a good lawyer for free advise
|2 hr
|15 will get you 20
|3
|Fat Women
|3 hr
|trucker7-6
|6
|PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy
|3 hr
|W S J
|1
|To the Sons of Silence MC , Indianapolis Clubhouse (Dec '13)
|9 hr
|JohnnyDuke
|161
|Skinny Horse
|14 hr
|Wondering
|1
|teen boys and gay sex question (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Gaybuddy
|47
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC