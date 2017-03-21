Carmel, Indianapolis still at odds ov...

Carmel, Indianapolis still at odds over 96th St. roundabouts

18 hrs ago

The Carmel City Council approved an interlocal agreement March 20 with Indianapolis to allow roundabout construction along 96th Street between Haverstick Road and Priority Way. This doesn't include four roundabouts to the east that Carmel wants to build at Hazel Dell Parkway, Gray Road, Delegates Row and Randall Drive.

Indianapolis, IN

