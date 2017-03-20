Carmel council to discuss roundabouts, 96th St. improvements Monday
They plan to look at an ordinance Monday night designed to help with public safety and prevent traffic accidents by regulating the use of turn signals in roundabouts. Any driver that doesn't use the turn signal could face a fine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brothers high on mushrooms fight naked
|5 hr
|Geno
|4
|Any adult theaters or good bars?
|5 hr
|Frank
|5
|Nazi flag sparks outrage
|5 hr
|Roy
|7
|Black Thugs
|6 hr
|Roy
|2
|Trailer carrying diapers overturns on east side...
|10 hr
|TrumpedSnowflakes
|3
|FlatEarth
|10 hr
|Kennedys
|6
|does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14)
|11 hr
|Knowledge
|34
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC