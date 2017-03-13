Carmel considers spending up to $5M f...

Carmel considers spending up to $5M for downtown parking garage

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Indianapolis Business News

The city of Carmel is considering paying up to $5 million for another parking garage attached to a downtown redevelopment project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tim Statzer Flexco 58 min Perkins 1
Awesome God 3 hr Sam 8
FlatEarth 8 hr FlatEarthFcts 4
does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14) 9 hr grammar police 33
Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi... 10 hr Scan Donnies Brai... 22
Cover charges downtown Indy 22 hr Kiki 1
thank you fedex Thu Thank You 38
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,047 • Total comments across all topics: 279,623,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC