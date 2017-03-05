Car crashes into Greenfield home, woman seriously injured
A woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle smashed into a home on the city's south side late Saturday. Police say a couple was driving southbound on State Road 9 through Greenfield, south of U.S. 40, when they missed a curve in the roadway, rolled their car several times and collided with a nearby home.
