Car crashes into Greenfield home, woman seriously injured

A woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle smashed into a home on the city's south side late Saturday. Police say a couple was driving southbound on State Road 9 through Greenfield, south of U.S. 40, when they missed a curve in the roadway, rolled their car several times and collided with a nearby home.

