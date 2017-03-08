There are on the WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg story from 9 hrs ago, titled Brothers high on mushrooms fight naked. In it, WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg reports that:

One of the brothers found naked in a south-side Indianapolis apartment complex Sunday told police he had smoked mushrooms, but remembered fighting his brother and other people in the apartment complex before charging at an officer, according to the IndyStar. Noah Batz, 24, and Timothy Batz, 21, were arrested after police found them walking around naked in the parking lot of Lighthouse Landings apartments in the 6600 block of Heron Neck Drive, where they allegedly fought each other and broke into two vehicles, according to court documents detailing the incident.

