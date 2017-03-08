Brothers high on mushrooms fight naked

There are 2 comments on the WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg story from 9 hrs ago, titled Brothers high on mushrooms fight naked. In it, WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg reports that:

One of the brothers found naked in a south-side Indianapolis apartment complex Sunday told police he had smoked mushrooms, but remembered fighting his brother and other people in the apartment complex before charging at an officer, according to the IndyStar. Noah Batz, 24, and Timothy Batz, 21, were arrested after police found them walking around naked in the parking lot of Lighthouse Landings apartments in the 6600 block of Heron Neck Drive, where they allegedly fought each other and broke into two vehicles, according to court documents detailing the incident.

Rev Don Wildmoan

Philadelphia, PA

#1 7 hrs ago
As defense attorney I ask what naked fighting and mushrooms? They're both uncircumcised, for starters.

Haha

Indianapolis, IN

#2 2 hrs ago
Rev Don Wildmoan wrote:
As defense attorney I ask what naked fighting and mushrooms? They're both uncircumcised, for starters.
I busted out laughing when I read that story too! I also wondered what nudist camps n mushrooms have in common;)

