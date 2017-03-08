Brinks armored truck rolls over in fatal Fountain County crash

One is dead and another is seriously injured after a Brinks armored car rolled over on U.S. 41 in Fountain County spilling money all over the roadway. Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a rollover crash involving a Brinks armored truck near the intersection of U.S. 41 and U.S. 136 in Veedersburg.

