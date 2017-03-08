Brinks armored truck rolls over in fatal Fountain County crash
One is dead and another is seriously injured after a Brinks armored car rolled over on U.S. 41 in Fountain County spilling money all over the roadway. Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a rollover crash involving a Brinks armored truck near the intersection of U.S. 41 and U.S. 136 in Veedersburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indy man at party on boat drowns in Lake Monroe (Apr '07)
|31 min
|Crying
|983
|Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river
|4 hr
|Never impeach the...
|9
|does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14)
|4 hr
|Yeah
|30
|Where was Trump on 9/11?
|14 hr
|Bullsheeter on tw...
|8
|Horse Information
|15 hr
|Concerned
|8
|AARP comes out against TrumpCare
|Tue
|Jerry
|1
|Being called as a witness
|Tue
|Lock Him Up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC