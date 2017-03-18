Brickworld LEGO display back in Indianapolis
The event is planned to be 50 percent bigger than the 2016 event and feature some 40 million LEGO pieces. Interactive LEGO displays like a graffiti wall and rows of bricks will be set up so kids young and old can make their own creations.
