Break bread and break down borders at...

Break bread and break down borders at Al Rayan in the International Marketplace

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Nuvo.net

Here is a truth: Food is a universal language. To break bread with someone is to have a conversation with them - even without using actual words.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Horse Information 9 min MindYourBusiness 11
Any adult theaters or good bars? 23 min Bowfish19111 1
News Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river 1 hr nnono 10
Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi... 1 hr nnono 16
does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14) 1 hr nnono 31
Where was Trump on 9/11? 1 hr TrumpedSnowflakes 9
Pelosi and many dems met with same Russian offi... 2 hr TrumpedSnowflakes 6
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,775 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC