Ben Asaykwee uses CICF grant to write...

Ben Asaykwee uses CICF grant to write 7 plays in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Nuvo.net

Indy playwright and actor, Ben Asaykwee, has a busy year ahead. Asaykwee will write seven new plays over the course of 2017, thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Central Indiana Community Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leboring James still whining over Trump winning 1 hr Get To Work Donnie 6
adult theaters 2 hr emani 1
News Colts to hold 2017 training camp in Indianapolis 7 hr 25or6to4 1
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) 9 hr Jimbomd9236 164
Colts draft picks 10 hr Just Saying 1
Crestwood Property Management (Jun '14) 11 hr yes 5
Pence used private email service 14 hr nnono 3
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,822 • Total comments across all topics: 279,291,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC