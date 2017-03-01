Ben Asaykwee uses CICF grant to write 7 plays in 2017
Indy playwright and actor, Ben Asaykwee, has a busy year ahead. Asaykwee will write seven new plays over the course of 2017, thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Central Indiana Community Foundation.
