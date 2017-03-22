An interfaith solution to homelessness

An interfaith solution to homelessness

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

On a Thursday night in early February, there is a flurry of activity in the kitchen at Allisonville Christian Church. Volunteers have prepared all sorts of tasty food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy 1 hr Russians Own Trump 3
Fat Women 3 hr trucker7-6 8
looking for a good lawyer for free advise 4 hr Ask for ID 4
FlatEarth 10 hr Get Help 7
To the Sons of Silence MC , Indianapolis Clubhouse (Dec '13) 18 hr JohnnyDuke 161
Skinny Horse 23 hr Wondering 1
teen boys and gay sex question (Dec '08) 23 hr Gaybuddy 47
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,128 • Total comments across all topics: 279,746,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC