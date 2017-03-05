An adult and a killed were killed in ...

An adult and a killed were killed in a house fire on March 3, 2017.

An Indianapolis family is sifting through what's left of a house after a fire killed two people and put another in critical condition. While the family said today that everything is still settling in, they're also finding comfort in knowing that two neighbors tried to get inside the house to save the two of them.

