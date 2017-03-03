A train and car collided in Indianapolis Friday, March 3, 2017.
IMPD got the call at 1 a.m. to respond to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Sherman Drive northeast of downtown. Witnesses told 24-Hour News 8 that the male driver went around other vehicles and the flashing railroad crossing arms before colliding with the train.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colts to hold 2017 training camp in Indianapolis
|2 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|5 hr
|Jimbomd9236
|164
|Colts draft picks
|6 hr
|Just Saying
|1
|Crestwood Property Management (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|yes
|5
|Pence used private email service
|10 hr
|nnono
|3
|Rock bands, fans get comfortable at ballpark (Aug '07)
|20 hr
|JMD
|59
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|Thu
|Clinton
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC