A train and car collided in Indianapo...

A train and car collided in Indianapolis Friday, March 3, 2017.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

IMPD got the call at 1 a.m. to respond to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Sherman Drive northeast of downtown. Witnesses told 24-Hour News 8 that the male driver went around other vehicles and the flashing railroad crossing arms before colliding with the train.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colts to hold 2017 training camp in Indianapolis 2 hr 25or6to4 1
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) 5 hr Jimbomd9236 164
Colts draft picks 6 hr Just Saying 1
Crestwood Property Management (Jun '14) 7 hr yes 5
Pence used private email service 10 hr nnono 3
News Rock bands, fans get comfortable at ballpark (Aug '07) 20 hr JMD 59
News 60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi... Thu Clinton 3
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,499 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC