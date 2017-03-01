A spring greening update on environmental legislation
Senate Bill 309 would end net metering for Indiana homes and businesses. Net metering is when a building uses renewable energy and "sells" any extra energy that is generated to the power company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|3 hr
|Clinton
|3
|Ex-Indianapolis Mayor Peterson leaving Lilly ex...
|5 hr
|GayBLT Survey
|1
|Several Indianapolis churches report burglaries
|6 hr
|Damnit
|1
|Abigail Williams
|9 hr
|MakeHimSuffer
|4
|teen boys and gay sex question (Dec '08)
|22 hr
|Marry
|44
|Leboring James still whining over Trump winning
|Tue
|Get To Work Donnie
|5
|reflex allen
|Feb 28
|ddd
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC