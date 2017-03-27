81-year-old Indianapolis woman reported missing
Detectives believe that Pickett was last seen in the area of 30th Street and Riverside Drive at approximately 5 p.m. and was headed towards Meridian St. Pickett is 5'6", 130lbs, gray hair and hazel eyes. She uses oxygen and may have the beginning signs of dementia.
