81-year-old Indianapolis woman report...

81-year-old Indianapolis woman reported missing

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Detectives believe that Pickett was last seen in the area of 30th Street and Riverside Drive at approximately 5 p.m. and was headed towards Meridian St. Pickett is 5'6", 130lbs, gray hair and hazel eyes. She uses oxygen and may have the beginning signs of dementia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy 6 hr TrumpCare DOA 10
News Marsh plans to close stores 8 hr NoLoyalty 14
Military Copters? 8 hr UpThere 1
Starr Eldridge (Sep '16) 11 hr Brandy 7
News Trailer carrying diapers overturns on east side... 15 hr Truth 5
Fat Women 15 hr Sad 15
another warrant?!? Thu hahahaha 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,958,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC