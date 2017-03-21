$5M gift to UIndy helps launch new en...

$5M gift to UIndy helps launch new engineering school

Martin Hall and the R.B. Annis School of Engineering at the University of Indianapolis on March 21, 2017 INDIANAPOLIS - The University of Indianapolis announced Tuesday the creation of a new engineering school thanks to a $5 million gift honoring an Indianapolis scientist and innovator. The R.B. Annis School of Engineering within the Shaheen College of Arts and Sciences will "address Indiana's increasing demand for skilled engineers and STEM-related professions", according to a press release.

