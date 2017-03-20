20 year sentence for man who shot at IMPD
A 22-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced to two decades in prison this week for firing at IMPD officers during a high-speed chase. Kennic Brown was sentenced Monday to 20 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty earlier this month to attempted murder stemming from an incident in December 2015.
